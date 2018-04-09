April 09, 2018

Get ready for the 2018 Blue Cross Broad Street Run with this 3-mile warmup run around Philly

By PhillyVoice Staff, Sponsored by Independence Blue Cross
Health Run

Unidentified marathon athletes legs running on city road lzf/iStock.com

The nation’s largest 10-miler is set to take over Broad Street in just under a month, which means you’re probably training on the daily. If you’re looking for another challenging practice run to help you get ready for the main event on Sunday, May 6, be sure to add the Blue Cross Broad Street Run Warmup to your calendar.

On Monday, April 16, arrive at Independence LIVE by 6 p.m. for a 3-mile run around Philadelphia with City Fit Girls and Run 215. When you’re finished, head inside to enjoy post workout snacks, learn some great running stretches, and hear from other runners who have successfully completed the 10-mile run as many as 10 times. There’s no charge for this event, so all you’ll need to bring is a bottle of water!

Blue Cross Broad Street Run Warmup

Monday, April 16
Doors Open: 5 p.m.
Run Starts: 6 p.m.
Independence LIVE
1919 Market St., 2nd Floor
Philadelphia PA 19103

