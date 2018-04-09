Get ready for the 2018 Blue Cross Broad Street Run with this 3-mile warmup run around Philly

The nation’s largest 10-miler is set to take over Broad Street in just under a month, which means you’re probably training on the daily. If you’re looking for another challenging practice run to help you get ready for the main event on Sunday, May 6, be sure to add the Blue Cross Broad Street Run Warmup to your calendar.

On Monday, April 16, arrive at Independence LIVE by 6 p.m. for a 3-mile run around Philadelphia with City Fit Girls and Run 215. When you’re finished, head inside to enjoy post workout snacks, learn some great running stretches, and hear from other runners who have successfully completed the 10-mile run as many as 10 times. There’s no charge for this event, so all you’ll need to bring is a bottle of water! RSVP Now

Monday, April 16

Doors Open: 5 p.m.

Run Starts: 6 p.m.

Independence LIVE

1919 Market St., 2nd Floor

Philadelphia PA 19103