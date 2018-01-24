Get ready for more Zima in 2018

Zima, that clear alcoholic beverage that burst on the scene in the mid-‘90s, played a formative role in the young lives of a great many drinkers of a certain age. Released during the era of Crystal Pepsi, when everything was “going clear,” Zima was marketed as a “unique alcohol beverage,” and alternative to beer.

The brand, owned by Coors, was pushed in commercials, like this one, which is also essentially the entire year of 1994 shortened into 30 seconds:





Zima, which resembled a slightly harder version of Sprite, but contained so little alcohol that it made Smirnoff Ice taste like Jack Daniels, was hugely popular for a very short time, until all of a sudden, it wasn’t.

The story of its fall has been studied by advertising branding experts for years as a cautionary tale of what can happen when a brand suddenly goes from cool to uncool.