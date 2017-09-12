Author to discuss untold story of the American Revolution

The Museum of the American Revolution in Old City will host a free event on Wednesday, Sept. 13. Use your hour lunch break to learn about an interesting and little-known piece of history.

Award-winning historian Robert P. Watson will discuss his new book "The Ghost Ship of Brooklyn: An Untold Story of the American Revolution" at 12:30 p.m.



The book's synopsis reads:

The HMS Jersey was a living hell for thousands of Americans either captured by the British or accused of disloyalty. Throughout the colonies, the mere mention of the ship sparked fear and loathing of British troops. It also sparked a backlash of outrage as newspapers everywhere described the horrors onboard the ghostly ship. This shocking event, much like the better-known Boston Massacre before it, ended up rallying public support for the war.

Watson wrote the book using accounts from old newspapers and diaries.

Attendees are invited to bring their own lunch to the discussion, or can purchase food from the museum's Cross Keys Café.

RSVP for the event here.