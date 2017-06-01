Odd News Zoos
Giraffe iStock/Source

A giraffe walks in the wild.

June 01, 2017

Giraffe dies at N.J. zoo days after giraffe at Pa. zoo dies of neck injuries

Odd News Zoos New Jersey Animals Essex County
By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

An 18-foot-tall, 11-year-old Masai giraffe held in a New Jersey zoo died Wednesday during a medical procedure, the zoo announced in a news release.

The "beloved" animal, named Hodari, died around 3 p.m. at the Turtle Back Zoo in Essex County, Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. said in the release.

RELATED: Mary Lee the shark swims near Atlantic City coast

About three weeks ago, zookeepers noticed that Hodari was behaving strangely and found that there was "something wrong" with the animal's teeth. Hodari was first put under anesthesia so his mouth could be further examined and awoke without a problem.

Hodari was put under anesthesia once again Wednesday for a procedure when he experienced complications.

“We observed that Hodari was having difficulty eating and decided performing the procedure would prevent further complications from occurring in the future,” Dr. Jon Bergmann, the zoo's vet, said in the release. “We believed this would give Hodari a better quality of life, improve his overall health and allow him to continue to thrive at Turtle Back Zoo. We knew there were risks when putting an animal of Hodari’s size under anesthesia, but we also knew repairing his teeth would be more beneficial for him."

The exact cause of death won't be known until the results of a necropsy are released in about a month.

The zoo called Hodari "a beautiful animal" in a Facebook post.

Hodari was one of four animals in the Turtle Back Zoo's Giraffe House. He was brought to the New Jersey zoo from South Carolina in December 2015. The exhibit cost about $7 million to develop, according to the release.

The announcement comes not even a week after the Lehigh Valley Zoo in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania, announced that Ernie, a 6-year-old Masai giraffe, died after injuring his neck.

The average lifespan of a Masai giraffe in the wild is about 25 years, according to the World Animal Foundation. 

081816_Madej_Carroll.jpg

Patricia Madej

patricia@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Maps

053017_Mapspelling

Map: Words people in each state can't spell for their lives

Eagles

053117MychalKendricks

June 1 (tomorrow) is an interesting date for the Eagles, in terms of trading players

Social Media

Brisket Philly Sandwich

What's a 'Brisket Philly Sandwich,' anyway?

Food & Drink

Bacon and beer

Festival celebrates bacon and beer as perfect pair

Escapes

Limited - Holiday Inn Aruba

$609 & up -- 5-Nt. Getaway to Aruba: Family Friendly w/Air

 *
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Egypt & Nile Cruise

$1799 -- Egypt & Nile Cruise 8-Night Vacation Incl. Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.