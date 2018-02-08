Gisele Bundchen rejects claim she said Tom Brady 'let' Eagles win Super Bowl LII

While Eagles fans from across the region descended on Philadelphia Thursday for the city's first-ever Super Bowl parade, Boston and the rest of New England were busy at school and work, except Tom Brady.

In the moments after Eagles' 41-33 victory over the Patriots, Brady snubbed Nick Foles in order to shed a tear with his wife and kids on the way to the team's locker room. Bundchen shared a photo of the family hug on Instagram, with sincere congratulations to the Eagles and the city of Philadelphia.

It turns out Brady's three children were also crying, or otherwise upset. Bundchen, according to USAToday, soothed them by possibly implying that their infallible father merely let the Eagles win.