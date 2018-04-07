April 07, 2018

South Jersey police officer charged with hitting handcuffed 13-year-old girl

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff
Police Investigations
Stock_Carroll - Police lights Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Lights on a police SUV.

A South Jersey police officer allegedly smacked a teenage girl while she was already handcuffed.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office said Friday that John Flinn, 27, of the Gloucester Township Police Department, faces one count of simple assault for the encounter with the juvenile victim.

According to prosecutors, Flinn, along with other officers, responded to a report of a disturbance on March 8.

The girl complied with police instructions and allowed Flinn to handcuff her when he struck her twice on the side of the face, causing her to cry out in pain, prosecutors said. No charges were filed against her and she was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The incident was captured on an officer's body camera. The footage, obtained by 6ABC, can be viewed below.

Flinn was suspended by Gloucester Township Police Chief Harry Earle, who notified prosecutors about the incident.

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Read more Police Investigations Gloucester Township New Jersey Camden County

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers win Ben Simmons-LeBron James duel to take No. 3 seed in Eastern Conference
040718-BenSimmons-USAToday

Gun Violence

'Town Hall For Our Lives' forums to proceed without local congressmen
Carroll - March For Our Lives

Theater

Gabrielle Ruiz talks taking the wildly popular 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' on tour
Gabrielle Ruiz

Eagles

Mailbag: How many prime time games will the Eagles have in 2018?
040718CarsonWentz

Cities

Pew's annual 'State of the City' report finds economic growth, deeper poverty in Philadelphia
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia Skyline at dusk

Food & Drink

Here's when Ben & Jerry's will celebrate Free Cone Day 2018
Carroll - Ice Cream Free Cone Day Ben & Jerry's

Escapes

Limited - Wine and relaxation getaway in Sonoma County

Up to 50% Off -- Wine & Relaxation Await in Sonoma Valley
Limited - Athens Greece

$1899 & up -- Greek Week: Stay in Athens & Santorini w/Air & Tours
Limited - Thailand Beach

$736 -- Thai Island Hopping for 8 Nights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.