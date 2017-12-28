December 28, 2017

GoFundMe raises over $10,000 for family of 11-year-old who died at Northeast Philly sleepover

By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff
A GoFundMe page has raised over $10,000 for the family of an 11-year-old girl who was found unresponsive at a neighbor's house Wednesday morning in Northeast Philadelphia. She died of natural causes, authorities say.

About $10,800 in donations from more than 170 people had been raised on the crowdfunding platform by Thursday night for the girl's family.

Police did not release the girl's name.

She was found unresponsive around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday morning at the home of a 15-year-old friend, two houses down the street, the Inquirer reported. She was reportedly found by one of her friend's younger sisters and was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 11:20 a.m.

The Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office ruled that her death was natural but has not yet determined a cause, according to the report. There were no signs of trauma or foul play.

The office awaits the results of neuropathology and toxicology tests, which could take six to 12 weeks, the newspaper reported.

A message on the GoFundMe page, launched on Wednesday, states that while "words can never fully express how much Jordan meant to so many, we will never understand why she was taken from her family so suddenly."

Fox29 reported that neighbors and friends have come to the family's aid, with some offering to pay for funeral and burial costs.

