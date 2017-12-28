GoFundMe raises over $10,000 for family of 11-year-old who died at Northeast Philly sleepover

A GoFundMe page has raised close to $11,000 for the family of an 11-year-old girl who died suddenly this week at a Northeast Philadelphia sleepover from what appears to be natural causes.

About $10,800 in donations from more than 170 people had been raised on the crowdfunding platform by Thursday night for the girl's family.

Police did not release the girl's name.

She was found unresponsive around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday morning at the home of a 15-year-old friend, two houses down the street, the Inquirer reported. She was reportedly found by one of her friend's younger sisters and was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 11:20 a.m.

The Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office ruled that her death was natural but has not yet determined a cause, according to the report. There were no signs of trauma or foul play.

The office awaits the results of neuropathology and toxicology tests, which could take six to 12 weeks, the newspaper reported.

A message on the GoFundMe page, launched on Wednesday, states that while "words can never fully express how much Jordan meant to so many, we will never understand why she was taken from her family so suddenly."

Fox29 reported that neighbors and friends have come to the family's aid, with some offering to pay for funeral and burial costs.