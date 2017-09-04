Sample craft beer at end-of-summer beer festival

Friends don't let friends drink watery beer. Pints should be packed with flavor.

Discover new ales, lagers, stouts, IPAs, pilsners, saisons, tripels and other types of beer at an end-of-summer craft beer festival. With fall around the corner, it's time to find a hearty go-to brew.

For the seventh year, Golden Nugget in Atlantic City will host the beer-fueled event.

The festival promises at least 99 of the most popular craft brews will be available to sample, from more than 30 breweries in the region. This year, international beers will also be thrown into the mix.

Guests will be able to taste beers from England, Belgium and Germany – and prepare for the many Oktoberfest celebrations coming up.



Tickets to the event are $59 per person. VIP tickets, which grant early access, are $69 per person.

Besides unlimited craft beers, there will be live entertainment and appetizers at the festival.

Saturday, Sept. 16

8-11 p.m. | $59 per person

Golden Nugget

600 Huron Ave. and Brigantine Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ

