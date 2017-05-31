Television CHOP
May 31, 2017

'Good Morning America' coming to Philly on Friday morning

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

Fans of ABC's "Good Morning America" talk show will have an opportunity to get up close and personal when the crew comes into town Friday for a segment at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

The station announced this week that ABC News' Gio Benitez will report live Friday morning from the Karabots Pediatric Care Center in West Philadelphia.

The two-story building at the corner of 48th and Market streets was established in 2013 with a $7.5 million gift from the philanthropic Karabots Foundation in Fort Washington. In addition to 56 child-friendly examination and testing rooms, the facility also offers a range of community programs. 

While the event will be free and open to the public, guests planning to attend can also pick up a VIP ticket at no charge. Guest check-in will take place at 6:45 a.m. All ages are welcome, and guests are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather. 

