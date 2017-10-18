NFL Protests
AP_17272625502550.jpg Duane Burleson/AP

In a file photo from Sept. 24, 2017, Detroit Lions defensive end Armonty Bryant (97), defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) and defensive end Cornelius Washington (90) take a knee during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, in Detroit.

October 18, 2017

Goodell: Everyone should stand for the national anthem

NFL Protests New York John Mara Jerry Jones Roger Goodell Eagles Associated Press
By Barry Wilner
Associated Press

NEW YORK — The NFL is not changing its national anthem policy to require players to stand during the national anthem.

Commissioner Roger Goodell and several owners said Tuesday at the league's fall meetings that altering the language from "should stand" to "must stand" was not discussed.

New York Giants owner John Mara noted that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones "spoke at length" to the other owners about the anthem issue. Jones has said any Dallas player who doesn't stand for the "Star-Spangled Banner" would not be playing.

Goodell reiterated that the league and its 32 clubs "believe everyone should stand for the national anthem. It's an important part of the game."

Asked about owners who threatened discipline for players who didn't stand, Goodell said the owners didn't discuss it.

Barry Wilner

Just In

Must Read

Racism

10182017_Frank_Meeink_HB

Former Philly neo-Nazi now fighting white supremacy with empathy

Eagles

101817CarsonWentz

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Entertainment

in her shoes Philadelphia

14 movies you didn’t realize were filmed in (and around) Philadelphia

Research

Diversity Hands

Penn researchers find skin pigment genes falsify long-held race concepts

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1149 & up -- 6-Night Ireland Trip incl. Tours & Breakfast

 *
Limited - Almalfi Coast in Italy

$1137 & up -- Rome, Sorrento & Amalfi Coast Getaway w/Air

 *
Limited - London

$2319 & up -- London Business Class Flights + Car Rental
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.