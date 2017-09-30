Business Investigations
Google Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

This 2013 file photo shows Google's headquarters in Mountain View, California.

September 30, 2017

Google cooperating with Russia probe after Twitter slammed

Business Investigations United States Russia Google Twitter Associated Press
By Associated Press

MENLO PARK, Calif. — Google says it is digging into its vaults for evidence of Russian meddling in the 2016 election, after Virginia Sen. Mark Warner slammed Twitter for a response to a congressional probe he called inadequate.

The search giant said in a statement Friday evening that it is cooperating with inquiries and is looking for how it can help with any relevant information.

Google, Facebook and Twitter have all been invited to appear at public hearings in October by the House intelligence committee and Nov. 1 by the Senate intelligence committee.

After Twitter told congressional investigators in a closed door meeting Friday it had suspended at least two dozen accounts that may have been tied to Russia, Warner told reporters the response was inadequate and had mostly relied on data from Facebook.

Just In

Must Read

Exclusive

092617_DavidCreatoSr_Shelly-2.jpg

Father: DJ Creato took deal to end murder case, not because he killed his son

Transportation

30th Street Station

Politicians, community leaders call for Amtrak to rename 30th Street Station

Phillies

093016.Phils.Mackanin

Breaking: Pete Mackanin is out as Phillies manager (but will stick with organization in 2018, too)

Restaurants

Mad Mex University City.

Popular West Philly Mexican restaurant closes for good

Escapes

Limited - Dublin Ireland

$3799 -- 12 Nights in Ireland: Luxury Escorted Tour w/Air
Limited - New Zealand

$2920 & up -- New Zealand: Caving, Rafting & Hiking Trip

 *
Limited - Morocco

$1599 -- Small-Group Tour of Morocco: 13 Nights w/Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.