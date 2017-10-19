Business Ride Sharing
Lyft Google investment Susan Montoya Bryan/AP

In this file photo, the signature pink mustache of ride-booking company Lyft sits on the hood of a vehicle during a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M., on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016.

October 19, 2017

Google parent leads $1 billion Lyft investment, deepening Uber rift

Business Ride Sharing United States Uber Investors Lyft Google Associated Press
By Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — Google's parent company is throwing its financial support behind ride-hailing service Lyft, deepening its rift with market leader Uber.

Alphabet Inc., which gets most of its money from Google's digital ad network, is leading a $1 billion investment in Lyft that values the privately held company at $11 billion. The investment is being made through Alphabet's CapitalG venture capital arm.

Lyft is still far smaller and worth far less than Uber, another privately held company whose investors have valued it at nearly $70 billion.

But Uber has been enmeshed in internal strife amid management upheaval and allegations of rampant sexual harassment.

Google was an early investor in Uber, but now its self-driving car spin-off Waymo is suing Uber for the alleged theft of its secret technology.

Just In

Must Read

Business

10182017_AmazonCampusAerials

Kenney: Philly is in 'Goldilocks zone' for new Amazon HQ

Eagles

101817CarsonWentz

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Entertainment

in her shoes Philadelphia

14 movies you didn’t realize were filmed in (and around) Philadelphia

Research

Diversity Hands

Penn researchers find skin pigment genes falsify long-held race concepts

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1149 & up -- 6-Night Ireland Trip incl. Tours & Breakfast

 *
Limited - Almalfi Coast in Italy

$1137 & up -- Rome, Sorrento & Amalfi Coast Getaway w/Air

 *
Limited - London

$2319 & up -- London Business Class Flights + Car Rental
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.