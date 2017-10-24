Politics Donald Trump
Arizona Flake Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

In this photo taken July 19, 2017, Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz. walks to his seat as he attends a luncheon with other GOP Senators and President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington. Flake, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, announced on Oct. 24, he wont seek re-election.

October 24, 2017

Video: GOP Sen. Flake rips Trump, announces he won't seek re-election

Politics Donald Trump United States Arizona Senate Associated Press
By Erica Werner And Andrew Taylor
Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Sen. Jeff Flake, an Arizona Republican, announced Tuesday he would not run for re-election in 2018, condemning in a speech aimed at President Donald Trump the "flagrant disregard of truth and decency" that is undermining American democracy.

In a speech on the floor of the Senate, Flake said, "There are times we must risk our careers. Now is such a time."

Flake, who has criticized the path that the Republican Party has taken under Trump, said the impulse to threaten and scapegoat" threatens to turn America and the GOP into a "fearful, backward looking people" and a "fearful, backward looking party." Flake didn't mention Trump by name, but clearly was directing his remarks at the president and his administration.

Flake is a conservative who favors limited government and free markets.

"A political career does not mean much if we are complicit in undermining these values," he said.

After bucking Trump in a state the president won, Flake is bottoming out in polls. Republicans may be left with a hard-core conservative challenger that might win the primary but lose in the general election.


Erica Werner And Andrew Taylor

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

102417_Eagles-Wentz_AP

Awestruck Eagles running out of words to describe Carson Wentz

History

ThenNowNavyLead_Carroll.jpg

Then and Now: A look back at the changing face of the Philadelphia Navy Yard

Neighborhoods

071117_Fishtownmural

5 Philly ’hoods you wouldn’t have recognized 60 years ago

Halloween

Halloween The Twisted Tail

10 Halloween parties happening in Philly

Escapes

Limited - Great Barrier Reef - Australia

$1999 & up -- Australia: Reef, Rock & City Experiences w/Air

 **
Limited - Ireland

$1149 & up -- 6-Night Ireland Trip incl. Tours & Breakfast

 *
Limited - Montego Bay Jamaica

$959 & up -- Montego Bay: 5-Night All-Incl. Getaway w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.