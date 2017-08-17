Politics Donald Trump
U.S. Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., takes questions from attendees at the Rotary Club of Chattanooga, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at the Chattanooga, Tenn., Convention Center. Corker delivered a blistering rebuke of President Donald Trump, saying hes not yet demonstrated the stability or competence thats required for an American president to succeed.

August 17, 2017

GOP senator says Trump hasn't shown stability, competence

By Richard Lardner
Associated Press

WASHINGTON — A leading Republican senator says Donald Trump has not yet shown the stability or competence required for an American president to succeed.

Bob Corker of Tennessee, who chairs the Foreign Relations Committee, called for "radical changes" in how the Trump White House operates. He spoke Thursday to local reporters in Chattanooga.

His comments come two days after Trump declared at a news conference that white supremacists don't bear all the blame for the violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Corker says Trump hasn't "demonstrated that he understands what has made this nation great and what it is today."

He says "helping inspire divisions because it generates support from your political base is not a formula for causing our nation to advance, our nation to overcome" the problems it faces.

