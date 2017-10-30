Gambling Casinos
Pennsylvania Capitol Building Matt Rourke/AP

The Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg.

October 30, 2017

Governor Wolf OKs online gambling, more casinos in Pennsylvania

Gambling Casinos Pennsylvania Associated Press
By Marc Levy
Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's governor has approved legislation authorizing a major expansion of gambling in what's already the nation's second-largest commercial casino state.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday he's signed a bill that will make the state the fourth to allow online gambling. 

The measure also will allow the state's current 10 casinos to apply for the right to operate satellite casinos and put video gambling terminals inside truck stops. It also would allow gambling parlors in airports.

The gambling legislation aims to produce about $200 million annually from casino license fees and taxes on higher gambling losses.

Pennsylvania already rakes in more gross revenues from gambling than any other state except Nevada. It's No. 1 in gambling revenue, netting $1.4 billion in taxes from the industry in the most recent fiscal year.

