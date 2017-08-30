Care about the environment? Greenfest Philly can help you go green

Socially-conscious consumers can feel good about shopping the 12th annual Greenfest Philly, which will take place at Bainbridge Green this year.

All of the exhibitors must pass the Clean Air Council staff's inspection to ensure they are providing goods that are sustainable, or offering information or services related to sustainability.

In the outdoor marketplace, there will be more than 100 environmentally-friendly businesses and organizations – making going green easier than ever.

At the festival, there's more to do than just shop, however.

Greenfest Philly is free to attend. Just pay-as-you-go when shopping, eating and drinking.

Around 15,000 people attend each year, to learn how to make more environmentally-conscious choices and live more sustainable lifestyles. This year, the whole event will be powered by solar panels and will be a "zero-waste event," according to a press release.

If you can, find a sustainable way to get to the festival. Those who bike will receive complimentary bike valet.



Sunday, Sept. 10

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Free to attend; pay-as-you-go

Bainbridge Green

Bainbridge Street (between Third and Fifth streets)

