April 04, 2018

Gunfire index: Where and when are people firing weapons

By PhillyVoice staff
Gunfire Crime
04042018_crime_tape_Pexels kat wilcox/Pexels.com

.

The 2017 National Gunfire Index is out, and includes some interesting findings about where and when people are firing guns.

ShotSpotter Inc., a California firm which uses acoustics-based, GPS-equipped technology to detect gunshots in 87 U.S. cities, published the comprehensive study.

RELATED: Santorum on CNN: Students should learn CPR, not crusade for gun control

The company reported 86,665 gunfire incidents in 2017 – an increase of nearly 16 percent in those cities. On average, that's nearly 10 incidents per hour and more than 237 per day across its network.

The number of gunshot incidents peaks between 10 and 11 p.m., followed by the 11 p.m. and midnight period, and then declining in the overnight hours. The lowest number of incidents are reported from 6 to 10 a.m.

Source/ShotSpotter Inc.
ShotSpotter's study also shows that Mondays have become one of the busiest nights for gunfire. While the number of incidents from Tuesday to Friday increased incrementally from 2016 to 2017, there was significant increase on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays. Ranked by number of incidents on average by day of the week: Saturday, 189; Fridays, 166; Sundays, 156; Mondays, 129; Thursdays, 127; and Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 115.

Source/ShotSpotter Inc.
Among the cities using ShotSpotter technology to aid police are Camden, Trenton, Newark, Atlantic City, Wilmington and Pittsburgh. Philadelphia does not employ ShotSpotter, though it is used in a number of large cities, including Chicago, Detroit, Washington, St. Louis and Oakland.

By region, the Northeast (including Pennsylvania and New Jersey) sees the fewest gunshot incidents per square mile: 78. The highest is in the midwest with 358 incidents, followed by the South (204) and West (110).

The study also found that the West leads the list in average number of gunshots per incident with 3.9, followed by the South (3.7), the Midwest (3.5) and the Northeast (3.3). The average was 3.7.

The report notes that because data in the index was taken only from areas covered by ShotSpotter systems, conclusions drawn about cities outside the coverage areas may not be valid. The findings are shared with communities as well as federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

PhillyVoice staff

Read more Gunfire Crime United States Wilmington Pittsburgh Camden Atlantic City

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Doug Pederson discusses the regular season games that prepared the Eagles for the playoffs
040318KenjonBarner

Lists

Here's the 12 best local car commercials of the past decade
Car Commercials

Entertainment

Philly native makes latest 'American Idol' cut with Alanis Morissette cover
american idol

Religion

New app links members of the gay community with Scripture
Carroll - Man praying with rosary beads

Opinion

Enough with the daggum 'Is Villanova a Philly school?' debate already
Carroll - Villanova Basketball Parade

Villanova

Villanova routs Michigan to capture second NCAA Tournament title in three years
040318_Donte-Brunson_usat

Escapes

Limited - Athens Greece

$1899 & up -- Greek Week: Stay in Athens & Santorini w/Air & Tours
Limited - Myrtle Beach Girls Weekend

Save up to 45% -- Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals

 *
Limited - Bahamas cruise on Carnival Cruise Lines

$579 -- Oceanview: 7-Night Bahamas Cruise on Carnival
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.