Las Vegas police sweep through a convention center area during a lockdown Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, at the Tropicana Las Vegas following an active shooter situation on the Las Vegas Strip. Multiple victims were transported to hospitals after a deadly shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip.

October 02, 2017

Gunman Stephen Paddock who killed 50 at Las Vegas concert was retired

LAS VEGAS — The man who killed at least 50 people and injured more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived, police said Monday.

The brother of Stephen Paddock, 64, said he's "completely dumbfounded" by the shooting at a country music concert Sunday night, the deadliest in modern U.S. history. Eric Paddock told the Orlando Sentinel newspaper that he can't understand what happened.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, saying the shooter had converted to Islam, but provided no evidence. Nevada authorities say they believe Stephen Paddock acted alone, and no motive was yet known.

Paddock owned a single-family home in Sun City Mesquite, a retirement community along the Nevada-Arizona border, Mesquite Police Chief Troy Tanner said.

He lived there with Marilou Danley, 62. Police say they don't believe she was involved.

Heavily armed police searched the home early Monday, hours after Paddock killed himself in a room at Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino where police believe he opened fire on a crowd of 22,000 people.

Paddock bought the one-story, three-bedroom home about 80 miles north of Las Vegas in 2015 for about $370,000, according to property records that list him as a single man.

Authorities in Texas say he lived in a Dallas suburb from 2009 to 2012. Public records indicate Paddock may have lived in Mesquite, Texas, for longer, but police Lt. Brian Parrish said his department's review shows the approximately three-year period.

A preliminary review of police records don't indicate that authorities had any contact with him but police are still investigating, Parrish said.

