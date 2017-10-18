Gymnastics Crime and Courts
AP_740998175117.jpg Yves Logghe/AP

McKayla Maroney from the U.S. performs on the balance beam, during the qualification round at the artistic gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2013. The event takes place until Sunday, Oct. 6.

October 18, 2017

Gymnast McKayla Maroney: I was sexually abused by US team doctor

By Associated Press

Olympic medalist McKayla Maroney says she was molested by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar from the time she was 13 to her retirement from the sport last year.

The 21-year-old posted a lengthy statement on Twitter on Wednesday that detailed the allegations of abuse. She says the abuse began at one of her first team training camps and also occurred before events at the 2012 Olympics. She and her teammates won gold for the U.S. in London and Maroney took an individual silver medal on the vault.

Nassar is in prison in Michigan after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography. He is awaiting trial on separate criminal sexual conduct charges and has been sued by more than 125 women alleging abuse.

His lawyers and USA Gymnastics didn't immediately return requests seeking comment Wednesday.

