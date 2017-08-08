Business Economy
CORRECTION HBO Hack Macall B. Polay/AP

This image released by HBO shows Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister in an episode of "Game of Thrones," which aired Sunday, Aug. 6. An individual using the name "Mr. Smith" posted a fresh cache of stolen HBO files, including some apparently related to the show "Game of Thrones," online Monday, part of what the purported hacker has claimed is a much larger trove of stolen HBO material. The dump includes scripts from five "Game of Thrones" episodes, including one upcoming episode, and a month's worth of email from the account of an HBO programming executive.

August 08, 2017

Hackers demand millions in ransom for stolen HBO data

Business Economy United States TV HBO Television Game Of Thrones Associated Press
By Tali Arbel And Frank Bajak
Associated Press

NEW YORK — Hackers using the name "Mr. Smith" posted a fresh cache of stolen HBO files online Monday, and demanded that HBO pay a ransom of several million dollars to prevent further such releases.

The data dump included what appear to be scripts from five "Game of Thrones" episodes, including one upcoming episode, and a month's worth of email from the account of Leslie Cohen, HBO's vice president for film programming. There were also internal documents, including a report of legal claims against the network and job offer letters to top executives.

HBO, which previously acknowledged the theft of "proprietary information," said it's continuing to investigate and is working with police and cybersecurity experts. The network said Monday that it still doesn't believe that its email system as a whole has been compromised.

This is the second data dump from the purported hacker. So far the HBO leaks have been limited, falling well short of the chaos inflicted on Sony in 2014. In that attack, hackers unearthed thousands of embarrassing emails and released personal information, including salaries and social security numbers, of nearly 50,000 current and former Sony employees.

Those behind the HBO hack claim to have more data, including scripts, upcoming episodes of HBO shows and movies, and information damaging to HBO.

In a video directed to HBO CEO Richard Plepler, "Mr. Smith" used white text on a black background to threaten further disclosures if HBO doesn't pay up. To stop the leaks, the purported hackers demanded "our 6 month salary in bitcoin," which they implied is at least $6 million.

Tali Arbel And Frank Bajak

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

080717_Daulton_AP1

Remembering Dutch: Reactions to Darren Daulton’s passing

Inspections

Jims Steaks roosevelt mall

Well-known cheesesteak joint's Northeast Philly location closed for 20 health code violations

Investigation

080717_JonesCHClarke

Pennsylvania AG to investigate police shooting of David Jones in Philadelphia

Bands

Yes

Yes to play with Todd Rundgren in singer's hometown

Escapes

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Havana Cuba

$539 & up -- 4-Day Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Limited - Hurricane Harbor

$55 & up -- Arlington Hotel Stays + Hurricane Harbor Ticket
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.