Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Dolphins preseason game

In the third preseason game of the 2017 season, the Philadelphia Eagles won a shootout (!) by a final score of 38-31. As always, win or lose, we hand out 10 awards.

1) The 'Get Him Out of There' Award: Carson Wentz

It was expected that Carson Wentz would play around a half of football in this game, but after a 6 of 10, 129-yard, 2 TD, 1 INT (on a tipped pass) performance Thursday night, Doug Pederson quickly got Wentz out of the game after just one quarter.



Matt McGloin entered, and we all won.

2) The 'Trade Stock Soaring' Award: Mychal Kendricks

Kendricks hasn't picked off a pass in a real game since 2013, but he has three interceptions in three preseason games. His trade stock, should the Eagles wish to still try to deal him, is soaring.

Jimmy Kempski/PhillyVoice Kendricks trade value is 📈

3) The 'Familiar Look' Award: Byron Maxwell

Earlier this week, former Philly cornerback Byron Maxwell was asked if he thought the Eagles missed him more than they originally realized? Maxwell responded that he did.

In joint practices this week, Maxwell was toasted quite a bit by Eagles receivers, and he gave up a long TD to Torrey Smith in the game.

4) The 'Deep Threat' Award: Torrey Smith

Speaking of Smith, that's what he can do, by the way. At a minimum, if Smith can keep opposing safeties honest, he will have served his purpose in this offense by opening up the intermediate area of the field for guys like Zach Ertz, Darren Sproles, Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor.

5) The Rapport Award: Alshon Jeffery

During a week in which wide receiver coach Mike Groh said that Alshon Jeffery was "behind," Jeffery rebounded by hooking up with Wentz for two catches, 35 yards, and a score. Their rapport will be crucial this season.

6) The Hall of Fame Award: Corey Clement

A week after scoring against the Buffalo Bills, Clement ran nine times for 42 yards and another score. Better start fitting that man for a Hall of Fame jacket.

7) The 'Honeymoon's Over' Award: Ronald Darby

A week after Darby was targeted twice and came up with an interception and a pass breakup, he was toasted deep down the sideline by DeVante Parker and flagged for pass interference in the end zone, both plays eventually leading to scores.

The deep ball down the sideline was a play in which Darby ran stride for stride with Parker, but he mistimed his jump. Parker made the play and sprinted downfield for a 72-yard gain.

Playing cornerback in the NFL is hard.

8) The 'That's My Job' Award: Vinny Curry

It's only a matter of when, not if, Derek Barnett is starting at defensive end for the Eagles, but first he'll have to beat out Vinny Curry. On Thursday, Curry beat tackle Laremy Tunsil badly for a sack/fumble.

9) The 'Credit Where It's Due' Award: Matt McGloin

McGloin had a rough training camp as well as a pair of bad performances in the first two preseason games. Against the Dolphins, he was 22 of 26 with a nice TD toss to Marcus Johnson in the end zone.

10) The 'OMG A SQUIRREL IS ON THE FIELD AND IT'S FUNNY BECAUSE HE'S NOT A FOOTBALL PLAYER!' Award: The squirrel

