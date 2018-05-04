Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City to open in June with a star-studded entertainment lineup

Get ready to experience a new era in entertainment this summer because Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City officially opens its doors to the public on Thursday, June 28. The casino is set to become the new go-to destination for world-class entertainment in Atlantic City – and it has a star-studded lineup of more than 50 shows and events to prove it.

From industry leading artists like Blake Shelton, Florida Georgia Line, Kid Rock and Steely Dan, to headlining comedians such as Amy Schumer and Friends, the resort will set the stage in Atlantic City this summer with an unprecedented level of A-list talent. Over 200 nights of music, epic bands and comedy are on sale now. The property promises more than 300 acts in its first year.

On opening day, Hard Rock’s signature legendary vibe will be evident the moment guests arrive at the $500 million music-inspired hotel, which is now taking reservations. With dynamic culinary experiences, a beach bar and a spectacular casino boasting more than 2,100 slot machines and 120 tables games, everyone will feel like a rock star at this newly-imagined, oceanfront resort.



Motor City Live: A Motown Tribute

July 1 – September 16

Third Eye Blind

Thursday, July 5 at 8 p.m.

Jon Lovitz

Thursday, July 5 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 5 at 10 p.m.

The Dan Band

Saturday, July 7 at 8 p.m.

DougT Hypnosis Show

Tuesday, July 10 at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 11 at 8 p.m.

Ted Nugent

Thursday, July 12 at 8 p.m.

Florida Georgia Line

Friday, July 13 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 14 at 8 p.m.

Chris Young

Saturday, July 21 at 8 p.m.

Gin Blossoms

Saturday, July 21 at 7 p.m.

Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo and Rick Springfield

Thursday, July 26 at 7 p.m.

Rascal Flatts: Back to Us Tour

Thursday, July 26 at 7 p.m.

Frankie Valli

Friday, July 27 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 28 at 8 p.m.

Stone Temple Pilots, Bush & The Cult

Wednesday, August 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes

Saturday, August 4 at 8 p.m.

George Thorogood

Thursday, August 9 at 8 p.m.

Million Dollar Quartet

Saturday, August 11 at 3 p.m.

Saturday, August 11 at 8 p.m.

Blake Shelton

Saturday, August 18 at 8 p.m.

Counting Crows and LIVE

Thursday, August 23 at 8 p.m.

Toby Keith and Trace Adkins

Sunday, August 26 at 8 p.m.

Amy Schumer and Friends

Saturday, September 1 at 8 p.m.

Fab Faux

Saturday, September 8 at 8 p.m.

Cole Swindell

Saturday, September 22 at 8 p.m.

Steely Dan

Saturday, October 13 at 8 p.m.

Kid Rock

Friday, October 19 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 20 at 8 p.m.



