Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City to open in June with a star-studded entertainment lineup

May 04, 2018
Get ready to experience a new era in entertainment this summer because Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City officially opens its doors to the public on Thursday, June 28. The casino is set to become the new go-to destination for world-class entertainment in Atlantic City – and it has a star-studded lineup of more than 50 shows and events to prove it.
From industry leading artists like Blake Shelton, Florida Georgia Line, Kid Rock and Steely Dan, to headlining comedians such as Amy Schumer and Friends, the resort will set the stage in Atlantic City this summer with an unprecedented level of A-list talent. Over 200 nights of music, epic bands and comedy are on sale now. The property promises more than 300 acts in its first year.
On opening day, Hard Rock’s signature legendary vibe will be evident the moment guests arrive at the $500 million music-inspired hotel, which is now taking reservations. With dynamic culinary experiences, a beach bar and a spectacular casino boasting more than 2,100 slot machines and 120 tables games, everyone will feel like a rock star at this newly-imagined, oceanfront resort.
Motor City Live: A Motown Tribute
July 1 – September 16
Third Eye Blind
Thursday, July 5 at 8 p.m.
Jon Lovitz
Thursday, July 5 at 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 5 at 10 p.m.
The Dan Band
Saturday, July 7 at 8 p.m.
DougT Hypnosis Show
Tuesday, July 10 at 8 p.m.
Wednesday, July 11 at 8 p.m.
Ted Nugent
Thursday, July 12 at 8 p.m.
Florida Georgia Line
Friday, July 13 at 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 14 at 8 p.m.
Chris Young
Saturday, July 21 at 8 p.m.
Gin Blossoms
Saturday, July 21 at 7 p.m.
Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo and Rick Springfield
Thursday, July 26 at 7 p.m.
Rascal Flatts: Back to Us Tour
Thursday, July 26 at 7 p.m.
Frankie Valli
Friday, July 27 at 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 28 at 8 p.m.
Stone Temple Pilots, Bush & The Cult
Wednesday, August 1 at 6:30 p.m.
Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes
Saturday, August 4 at 8 p.m.
George Thorogood
Thursday, August 9 at 8 p.m.
Million Dollar Quartet
Saturday, August 11 at 3 p.m.
Saturday, August 11 at 8 p.m.
Blake Shelton
Saturday, August 18 at 8 p.m.
Counting Crows and LIVE
Thursday, August 23 at 8 p.m.
Toby Keith and Trace Adkins
Sunday, August 26 at 8 p.m.
Amy Schumer and Friends
Saturday, September 1 at 8 p.m.
Fab Faux
Saturday, September 8 at 8 p.m.
Cole Swindell
Saturday, September 22 at 8 p.m.
Steely Dan
Saturday, October 13 at 8 p.m.
Kid Rock
Friday, October 19 at 8 p.m.
Saturday, October 20 at 8 p.m.