February 12, 2018

Ready to master a handstand in yoga class?

Overcome fear to discover how to defy gravity

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Yoga
Strike a pose.

On your way to becoming a full-fledged yogi?

If you're having trouble with inversion yoga poses, let SHINE Power Yoga help you overcome fear to defy gravity. 

The Marlton, N.J., studio is offering a workshop on inverted poses, such as headstands and handstands, on Saturday, Feb. 17.

The instructor will discuss alignment and wrist health, as well as lead attendees in strength-building exercises and drills.

By the end of the session, attendees will have the foundation to master inversion yoga poses.

The class is open to all levels of students. Registration is $20.

Stand On Your Hands Workshop

Saturday, Feb. 17
12:30-2:30 p.m. | $20 per person
SHINE Power Yoga Marlton
562B Lippincott Drive, Marlton, N.J. 08053

