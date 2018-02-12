Ready to master a handstand in yoga class?

On your way to becoming a full-fledged yogi?

If you're having trouble with inversion yoga poses, let SHINE Power Yoga help you overcome fear to defy gravity.

The Marlton, N.J., studio is offering a workshop on inverted poses, such as headstands and handstands, on Saturday, Feb. 17.

The instructor will discuss alignment and wrist health, as well as lead attendees in strength-building exercises and drills.

By the end of the session, attendees will have the foundation to master inversion yoga poses.

The class is open to all levels of students. Registration is $20.

Saturday, Feb. 17

12:30-2:30 p.m. | $20 per person

SHINE Power Yoga Marlton

562B Lippincott Drive, Marlton, N.J. 08053

