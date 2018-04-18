April 18, 2018

Healthy Recipe: Almond-Cucumber Crunchers

By Do It Better Wellness
Food Recipes

Cucumber-Almond Crunchers Tom D'Intino/for PhillyVoice

Need a healthy snack recipe for your springtime get-together? Try making these almond-cucumber crunchers from Independence LIVE’s weekly healthy cooking class. The cucumbers help you stay hydrated, prevent constipation, cleanse your body of toxins and waste, and can even help lower blood pressure. Topped with hummus, diced tomatoes, and chopped almonds, this tasty treat is also high in protein and full of flavor.

Almond-Cucumber Crunchers – 4 servings

Ingredients:

• 1 large cucumber
• 1 cup + 2 tablespoons roasted red pepper hummus
• ¾ cup chopped almonds (or almond slices)
• ¼ cup fresh tomatoes, diced

Directions:

  1. Cut cucumber diagonally in 2” slices.
  2. Top slices with hummus, tomatoes, and almond slices.

Nutrition Facts Per Serving (4 slices): 165 Cal, 12g Fat , 10g Carbs, 5g Fiber, 135mg Sodium, 5.5g Protein

Do It Better Wellness

