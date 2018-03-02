Healthy Recipe: Avocado-Banana "Ice Cream"

March 02, 2018
If you’re a fan of avocados and bananas, you’re going to love this creamy, frozen snack. Low in sodium and dairy-free, Avocado-Banana “Ice Cream” is the perfect way to satisfy your craving without the guilt. As an added perk, it takes less than 15 minutes to make!
2 medium bananas, frozen
1 avocado
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
¼ teaspoon almond extract
¼ cup pistachios, crushed/chopped
1 tablespoon shredded coconut
Dash salt
1. Blend bananas, avocado, extracts, coconut, and salt until smooth.
2. Spoon into a bowl and top with pistachios.
Calories: 235
Fat: 14.5g
Polyunsaturated Fat: 2.5g
Monounsaturated Fat: 8g
Sodium: 11mg
Carbs: 27g
Fiber: 7g
Protein: 4g