Healthy Recipe: Avocado-Banana "Ice Cream"

If you’re a fan of avocados and bananas, you’re going to love this creamy, frozen snack. Low in sodium and dairy-free, Avocado-Banana “Ice Cream” is the perfect way to satisfy your craving without the guilt. As an added perk, it takes less than 15 minutes to make!

Avocado-Banana "Ice Cream" – 3 servings

Prep Time: 5 min. • Cook Time: 10 min.



Ingredients:



2 medium bananas, frozen

1 avocado

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon almond extract

¼ cup pistachios, crushed/chopped

1 tablespoon shredded coconut

Dash salt

Directions:

1. Blend bananas, avocado, extracts, coconut, and salt until smooth.

2. Spoon into a bowl and top with pistachios.

Nutrition Information (per serving):

Calories: 235

Fat: 14.5g

Polyunsaturated Fat: 2.5g

Monounsaturated Fat: 8g

Sodium: 11mg

Carbs: 27g

Fiber: 7g

Protein: 4g

Want to learn how make more recipes like this one? Attend a healthy cooking class every Wednesday in Center City!