March 02, 2018

Healthy Recipe: Avocado-Banana "Ice Cream"

By Do It Better Wellness
Food Recipes

Content sponsored by IBC - Native (195x33)

Avocado Banana Ice Cream Tom D'Intino/for PhillyVoice

Avocado-Banana "Ice Cream"

If you’re a fan of avocados and bananas, you’re going to love this creamy, frozen snack. Low in sodium and dairy-free, Avocado-Banana “Ice Cream” is the perfect way to satisfy your craving without the guilt. As an added perk, it takes less than 15 minutes to make!

Avocado-Banana "Ice Cream" – 3 servings

Prep Time: 5 min. • Cook Time: 10 min.


Ingredients:

2 medium bananas, frozen
1 avocado
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
¼ teaspoon almond extract
¼ cup pistachios, crushed/chopped
1 tablespoon shredded coconut
Dash salt

Directions:

1. Blend bananas, avocado, extracts, coconut, and salt until smooth. 
2. Spoon into a bowl and top with pistachios.

Nutrition Information (per serving):

Calories: 235
Fat: 14.5g
Polyunsaturated Fat: 2.5g
Monounsaturated Fat: 8g 
Sodium: 11mg 
Carbs: 27g 
Fiber: 7g 
Protein: 4g

Want to learn how make more recipes like this one? Attend a healthy cooking class every Wednesday in Center City!

Do It Better Wellness

Read more Food Recipes Philadelphia Healthy Eating Independence LIVE Independence LIVE Recipes Snacks

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Five potential trade destinations for Nick Foles
030118NickFoles

Relationships

Bad neighbors: The smoking files
02282018_smoking_unsplash

The Arts

What are the origins of the 'LOVE' design?
Stock_Carroll - LOVE Sculpture

Food & Drink

Doughnuts, pizza and wine? Local winery highlighting unexpected pairings
Chaddsford Winery Sugar & Slice event

Environment

Cape Town water crisis reminds how Philly has been able to avoid its own drought disaster
Stock_Carroll - Delaware River

Sixers

Richaun Holmes deserves his chance to stick in the Sixers' rotation
022818-RichaunHolmes-USAToday

Escapes

Limited - Riviera Maya Mexico

$493-$536 -- Riviera Maya: Intimate 5-Star All-Inclusive Stay

 *
Limited - Palm Springs Palm Trees

$81 & up -- Mid-week Savings in a Winter Hot Spot: Greater Palm Springs
Limited - Cancun Mexico

$294 -- All Inclusive Beachfront Cancun Resort for 2

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.