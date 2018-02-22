February 22, 2018

Healthy Recipe: Banana Nut Pancakes

By Do It Better Wellness
Food Recipes

Content sponsored by IBC - Native (195x33)

Banana Nut Pancakes for IBX LIVE Tom D'Intino/for PhillyVoice

Banana Nut Pancakes

Want to get your family excited about eating breakfast? Start your morning with this hearty (but healthy) banana nut pancakes recipe. Not only does this delicious dish satisfy the palate, it’s also loaded with nutritional value. The banana provides you with a healthy dose of potassium and fiber, the flax seeds are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, and the swapping of regular milk for almond milk will help cut down on calories. What’s not to love?

Banana Nut Pancakes – 4 servings

Prep Time: 10 min. • Cook Time: 25 min. 

Ingredients:

1 ripe banana
½ cup almond milk
1 tablespoon butter, melted
1 flax egg (1 tablespoon ground flax mixed with 3 tablespoons water)
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
¾ cup oat flour (or gluten-free all purpose)
¼ cup walnuts, chopped (optional topping)

Directions:

1. Preheat skillet or griddle with cooking spray or butter
2. Mix wet ingredients in 1 bowl and dry into another. Add wet to dry, stirring thoroughly. Pour by ¼ cup in skillet and cook 1-2 min. per side.

Nutrition Information (per serving):

Calories: 245
Fat: 10g
Sodium: 38mg
Carbs: 36g
Fiber: 6g
Protein: 8g

Want to learn how to make more recipes like this one? Attend a healthy cooking class every Wednesday in Center City

Do It Better Wellness

Read more Food Recipes Philadelphia Snacks Healthy Eating Wellness Independence LIVE Events Independence LIVE Events

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski
022118EaglesFans

Relationships

Illegal butcher shops? Lying, racist lunatics? Here's your 'bad-neighbor' stories
Goats in Philly

Parenting

Problem parenting: When smartphones take the front seat
phone addiction

Television

22 years after murder at Abington restaurant, fiancee relives her story for TV
Patti John Thurberg

Phillies

Best (and worst) promotional giveaways for 2018 Phillies home games
Phillies promotional giveaways 2018

Movies

'Black Panther' is a temporary moment of escapism for Black America
Black Panther

Escapes

Limited - Caribbean cruise Oceania

$3659 -- Cuba: Luxe 8-Day Oceania Cruise w/Drinks
Limited - Grand Canyon

$1199 -- National Parks: Weeklong Tour incl. Grand Canyon
Limited - Rome Italy

$699 -- Rome: 4-Night Escape in Spring w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.