Healthy Recipe: Banana Nut Pancakes

Want to get your family excited about eating breakfast? Start your morning
with this hearty (but healthy) banana nut pancakes recipe. Not only does this delicious dish satisfy the palate, it’s also loaded with nutritional value. The
banana provides you with a healthy dose of potassium and fiber, the flax
seeds are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, and the swapping of
regular milk for almond milk will help cut down on calories. What’s not to
love?
Banana Nut Pancakes – 4 servings
Prep Time: 10 min. • Cook Time: 25 min.
Ingredients:1 ripe banana
½ cup almond milk
1 tablespoon butter, melted
1 flax egg (1 tablespoon ground flax mixed with 3 tablespoons water)
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
¾ cup oat flour (or gluten-free all purpose)
¼ cup walnuts, chopped (optional topping)
Directions:1. Preheat skillet or griddle with cooking spray or butter
2. Mix wet ingredients in 1 bowl and dry into another. Add wet to dry,
stirring thoroughly. Pour by ¼ cup in skillet and cook 1-2 min. per side.
Nutrition Information (per serving):Calories: 245
Fat: 10g
Sodium: 38mg
Carbs: 36g
Fiber: 6g
Protein: 8g