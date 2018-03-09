March 09, 2018

Healthy Recipe: Bruschetta

By Do It Better Wellness
Food Recipes
IBX LIVE Bruschetta Recipe Tom D'Intino/for PhillyVoice

Looking for an easy appetizer to serve at your next get together? Look no further than this tasty bruschetta recipe which takes less than 15 minutes to prepare. The toasted multi-grain baguette slices combined with the classic flavors of tomato, garlic, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar are sure to be enjoyed by even the most discerning palates.

Bruschetta – 20 servings (1/2 cup serving size)

Prep Time: 5 min. Cook Time: 5-6 min.

Ingredients:

6 – 8 plum tomatoes, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
1 multi-grain baguette, cut in to ¼” slices

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 450°.
2. Prepare ingredients. Combine all ingredients in large mixing bowl.
3. Spread slices of bread on to baking sheet. Brush with olive oil. Toast in oven on top rack for 5-6 minutes.
4. Remove from oven and top with tomato mixture.

Want to learn how to make more healthy recipes like this one? Attend a healthy cooking class every Wednesday in Center City!

Do It Better Wellness

Read more Food Recipes Philadelphia Healthy Eating Independence LIVE Independence LIVE Recipes Snacks Appetizers

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Michael Bennett's reaction to being traded to Eagles: 'Free Meek Mill'
Michael Bennett USA TODAY

Television

Philly TV news snow coverage roundup: 'I think the gentleman was taking a potty'
FOX29 Lauren Dawn Snowball

Criminal Justice

They performed community service with the judge who sentenced them
Judge Scott DiClaudio

Television

Kelly Ripa rips into 'Bachelor' Arie: 'What's wrong with you?'
Arie Kelly Ripa Bachelor

Holidays

15+ ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day 2018
Stock_Carroll - The Irish Pub

Eagles

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski
030818NickFoles

Escapes

Limited - Cancun Mexico

$294 -- All Inclusive Beachfront Cancun Resort for 2

 *
Limited - Colloseum in Italy

$1895 -- Italy 11-City Guided Trip for 12 Nights

 *
Limited - Palm Springs Palm Trees

$81 & up -- Mid-week Savings in a Winter Hot Spot: Greater Palm Springs
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.