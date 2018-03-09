Healthy Recipe: Bruschetta

Looking for an easy appetizer to serve at your next get together? Look no further than this tasty bruschetta recipe which takes less than 15 minutes to prepare. The toasted multi-grain baguette slices combined with the classic flavors of tomato, garlic, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar are sure to be enjoyed by even the most discerning palates.

Bruschetta – 20 servings (1/2 cup serving size)

Prep Time: 5 min. Cook Time: 5-6 min.





Ingredients:

6 – 8 plum tomatoes, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 multi-grain baguette, cut in to ¼” slices

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 450°.

2. Prepare ingredients. Combine all ingredients in large mixing bowl.

3. Spread slices of bread on to baking sheet. Brush with olive oil. Toast in oven on top rack for 5-6 minutes.

4. Remove from oven and top with tomato mixture.

