Healthy Recipe: Mediterranean Inspired Stuffed Mushrooms

It’s no easy task to make a healthy meal that the whole family will enjoy, but this Mediterranean Inspired Stuffed Mushroom recipe from Independence LIVE’s Healthy Cooking Class will delight even the most demanding palates. The irresistible taste of spinach, artichoke hearts, olives, sun dried-tomatoes, and feta cheese combined with the hearty flavor of baked baby portabella mushrooms make for a delicious (and nutritious) dinner that is sure to become a family favorite in no time.

Mediterranean Inspired Stuffed Mushrooms – 4 servings

Ingredients:

• 16 baby portabella mushrooms

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 3 tablespoons shallots, minced

• 2 clove garlic, minced

• 1 cup spinach, chopped

• ½ cup artichoke hearts, chopped

• ¼ cup black olives, pitted, halved

• ¼ cup sun-dried tomatoes, chopped

• ¼ cup feta cheese, crumbled

• 2 tablespoons cooking white wine

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350° F.

Begin by cleaning mushrooms with damp paper towel and removing the stems. Line baking sheet with foil, then place mushrooms top side up on baking sheet, leaving at least an inch in between each mushroom. Bake for ten minutes.

While mushrooms bake, sauté shallots and garlic, in preheated pan with oil.

Once onions are translucent, about two minutes, add spinach, artichoke hearts, olives and sun-dried tomatoes. Add cooking wine, stirring occasionally to allow the spinach to wilt, about five minutes.

Transfer mixture to medium sized bowl and stir in feta cheese. After ten minutes, remove mushrooms from oven and turn upside down.

Next, add approximately 1 tablespoon of mixture into each mushroom, depending on the size. Return to oven for 10 minutes. Serve immediately.



Nutrition Facts Per Serving (4 mushrooms): 160 Cal, 10g Fat, 10g Carbs, 3g Fiber, 7g Protein

