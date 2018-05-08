Healthy Recipe: Mediterranean Inspired Stuffed Mushrooms

May 08, 2018
It’s no easy task to make a healthy meal that the whole family will enjoy, but this Mediterranean Inspired Stuffed Mushroom recipe from Independence LIVE’s Healthy Cooking Class will delight even the most demanding palates. The irresistible taste of spinach, artichoke hearts, olives, sun dried-tomatoes, and feta cheese combined with the hearty flavor of baked baby portabella mushrooms make for a delicious (and nutritious) dinner that is sure to become a family favorite in no time.
Ingredients:
• 16 baby portabella mushrooms
• 1 tablespoon olive oil
• 3 tablespoons shallots, minced
• 2 clove garlic, minced
• 1 cup spinach, chopped
• ½ cup artichoke hearts, chopped
• ¼ cup black olives, pitted, halved
• ¼ cup sun-dried tomatoes, chopped
• ¼ cup feta cheese, crumbled
• 2 tablespoons cooking white wine
Directions:
Nutrition Facts Per Serving (4 mushrooms): 160 Cal, 10g Fat, 10g Carbs, 3g Fiber, 7g Protein