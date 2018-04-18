Healthy Recipe: Raspberry Oat Bars

April 18, 2018
If you struggle to find time for breakfast, this raspberry oat bar recipe from Independence LIVE’s healthy cooking class can deliver the boost of energy you need to get moving in the morning. The raspberries will provide you with a healthy dose of antioxidants and vitamin K, while the oats and chia seeds can help to keep your cholesterol under control. The best part? You’ll only have to cook this recipe once to have a full week’s supply of on-the-go breakfast bars!
• 3 cup raspberries
• ¼ cup, plus 3 tablespoons maple syrup
• 3 tablespoons chia seeds
• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
• ¼ cup water
• 1/3 cup oil
• 2.5 cups rolled oats (gluten-free if needed)
• ½ cup oat flour (can substitute coconut flour)
• 1 cup almond flour
• ½ teaspoon baking soda
• Pinch of salt
Nutrition Facts Per Serving (1 individual bar): 200 Cal, 12g Fat, 25g Carbs, 6g Fiber, 50mg Sodium, 6g Protein, 0mg Cholesterol