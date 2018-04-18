Healthy Recipe: Raspberry Oat Bars

If you struggle to find time for breakfast, this raspberry oat bar recipe from Independence LIVE’s healthy cooking class can deliver the boost of energy you need to get moving in the morning. The raspberries will provide you with a healthy dose of antioxidants and vitamin K, while the oats and chia seeds can help to keep your cholesterol under control. The best part? You’ll only have to cook this recipe once to have a full week’s supply of on-the-go breakfast bars!

Raspberry Oat Bars – 12 servings

Ingredients:

• 3 cup raspberries

• ¼ cup, plus 3 tablespoons maple syrup

• 3 tablespoons chia seeds

• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

• ¼ cup water

• 1/3 cup oil

• 2.5 cups rolled oats (gluten-free if needed)

• ½ cup oat flour (can substitute coconut flour)

• 1 cup almond flour

• ½ teaspoon baking soda

• Pinch of salt

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees ° F. Line 8” square pan with parchment.

In a medium pot, stir together chia jam ingredients: raspberries, 3 tablespoons maple syrup, 2 tablespoons chia seeds and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract. Bring to a low boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer uncovered for 10-15 minutes (stirring occasionally). Remove from heat and cool.

In a small bowl mix remaining chia seeds with water. Let thicken for about 5 minutes.

In a large bowl, stir together oil, the remaining 1/4 cup maple syrup, the remaining 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, and chia egg. Add in remaining ingredients. Mixture may seem dry. Set aside 1 cup of mixture for crumble topping.

Spoon remaining dough into prepared pan and press down evenly. Pour chia jam on top and spread out evenly.

Crumble reserved mixture over jam layer.

Bake uncovered for 25-30 minutes. Let cool, then cut.



Nutrition Facts Per Serving (1 individual bar): 200 Cal, 12g Fat, 25g Carbs, 6g Fiber, 50mg Sodium, 6g Protein, 0mg Cholesterol

Want to learn more recipes like this one? Try a Healthy Cooking Class: Every Wednesday at Independence LIVE