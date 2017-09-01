Odd News Prisoners
Heavily Tattooed Fugitive U.S. Marshals' New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force/via AP

Eric Judkins.

September 01, 2017

Heavily tattooed escaped inmate found in Pennsylvania

Odd News Prisoners Pennsylvania Inmates New Hampshire Associated Press
By Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire authorities say an escaped inmate with tattoos covering his shaved head, face, neck, chest, arm and hands has been arrested in Pennsylvania, three days after he failed to return to a halfway house.

The U.S. Marshals' New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force says 42-year-old Eric Judkins was found at a residence in Howard, Pennsylvania, on Thursday night. He was arrested without incident, as was another man wanted on a probation violation.

Judkins, who failed to return to a halfway house on Monday night, was serving part of a 27-month sentence for assault on a fellow inmate in federal prison.

Authorities say the assault happened while Judkins was serving a 17½-year sentence for a 1999 bank robbery.

Judkins was scheduled to appear in court in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Friday; it wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer.

Just In

Must Read

Parks

083017_Boxerstrail

Philly becomes first U.S. city to map urban trails on Google Street View

Eagles

012317_Roseman-Pederson_AP

Expect Eagles to 'be active' on waiver wire following upcoming roster cuts

Holidays

Umbrella

10 things to do if it rains Labor Day weekend in Philly

Eagles

082917EaglesFan

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.