Here are the 'Dollar Deals' you can get at Wawa this month

November 07, 2017
It's November, which means cold weather, seasonal depression and darkness just after the end of the workday all setting in. Yeah, bummer.
Luckily, Wawa has a timely pick-me-up for the Delaware Valley. I'll admit, when I first saw the big, bright-red "Dollar Deals" ads on Philly.com, I was under the impression the deals would all be for a dollar a piece. Well, that's the case for some items, but not others.
Either way, there are some solid deals to take advantage of on your lunch break during the promotion, which lasts through Nov. 19.
• $1 for any Wawa brand milk, juice, iced tea or fruit drink (excludes egg nog, half & half and cappuccinos)
• But two half-gallon Wawa brand teas or fruit drinks, get one for $1
• $1 Deer Park 500ml water bottle
• Buy a Deer Park 700ml or 1-liter water bottle, get a second for $1
• Buy a 32oz PowerAde, get a second for $1
• Save $1 on any two 20 oz. sodas of any brand
• $1 for Peddler's Pantry (a Wawa brand) 2 oz. bags of chips
• Buy one Wawa brand pint of ice cream, get a second pint for $1
• Two for $1 Nature Valley bars (excludes the protein bars)
• Two for $1 Kellogg's snacks (includes Rice Krispies Treats, Special K Cereal Bars and Pastry Crisps, Nutri-Grain Bars and Pop-Tarts)
If my math is correct, that means you can get a Pop-Tart, Rice Krispie Treat, two Nature Valley bars, a bag of chips, a Wawa iced tea and a water bottle, all for five bucks and some change. Sounds like a decent lunch to me.