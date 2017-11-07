Here are the 'Dollar Deals' you can get at Wawa this month

It's November, which means cold weather, seasonal depression and darkness just after the end of the workday all setting in. Yeah, bummer.

Luckily, Wawa has a timely pick-me-up for the Delaware Valley. I'll admit, when I first saw the big, bright-red "Dollar Deals" ads on Philly.com, I was under the impression the deals would all be for a dollar a piece. Well, that's the case for some items, but not others.

Either way, there are some solid deals to take advantage of on your lunch break during the promotion, which lasts through Nov. 19.