Here are Philly things you think are overrated

Philadelphians are rightfully proud of the many things their city has to offer: delicious food, a rich culture, a passionate sports fan base and a wealth of history.

Of course, there are plenty of Philly things that get too much hype. I recently posed the question on Twitter: What Philly things do you think are overrated?

The answers range from things some things you genuinely think are overrated, to some answers that sarcastically point out the most obviously overrated Philly things, to things that many would argue are actually underrated or properly rated. I'll let you decide which are which:

• Tattooed Mom's - Matt Michaels, producer for Real 106.1

• The Roots - John Corrigan, wrestling writer

• South Street - @PhlDadBod

• Chickie & Pete's - Mike Meech

• The Liberty Bell - Ryan Briggs, City&State reporter

• The Rocky Statue - Nick Piccone, PhillyVoice contributor

• The Mummers - @rickythrees

• Concerts on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway - Ricky Reports

• Pat's and Geno's cheesesteaks - @wiffleball1



• Rittenhouse and Rittenhouse restaurants (besides Parc) - @holroyd42

• Northern Liberties - @mcd_mike

• Wawa - @YSqueezy

• Every sports team - @_ludah

• Belief that our sports teams are good - @FreemanMcNeil24

• Living in Philly - @bridgeteve98



• Daniel Craig, writer at PhillyVoice — @SuperDanCas

• • •

If you think something in Philly is overrated, let us know what it is and why you think it doesn’t live up to the hype: daniel@phillyvoice.com.