Here are the seven weirdest things from Philly Uber’s lost-and-found bin

March 15, 2018
It’s never a good feeling to realize you lost something in an Uber, but sometimes that pain can be soothed with humor.
Such is the case as the ride-sharing service shares its “Lost and Found Index” from the past 12 months in Philadelphia and beyond.
Sure, it includes a list of the most commonly forgotten items. On that list locally are phones, wallets, keys, clothing, bags, glasses, backpacks, vapes, money and headphones. Many of us can relate to that.
Amid the tidbits in the report from a national perspective is the fact that DuBois in Clearfield County, Pennsylvania, came in as the “most forgetful city in America.” Kudos to you, people of DuBois.
The most forgetful day? September 17, 2017.
It also notes that riders are most likely to lose something between 10 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday.
What many of us can’t relate to are the items on the “Most Unique Items Forgotten in Ubers in Philly” because, well, they’re unique. There are seven items in that collection, so let’s take a look:
7. Eagles gear (including a “foam finger” and Reggie White jersey)
6. Watermelon
5. Tacos
4. Solar Powered Lights
3. Harley Quinn costume
2. Bulletproof vest
In any event, unless that was your watermelon or tacos (probably no longer edible), Uber recommends that anyone who lost stuff pop into the “Your Trips” tab of the app and contact your driver about it through there.
Spokesman Craig Ewer said the list is based on reports from riders, so there’s a good chance they found their way back home.
While not focused locally, here are the Top 50 “most unique (outrageous) items forgotten in Ubers" nationwide:
1. Burger King visor
2. Divorce papers
3. Star Wars Encyclopedia
4. Gold grills with diamonds
5. Original, signed Jessie James Decker CD
6. Letter from my boyfriend who is in jail
7. A 1.3-carat-round diamond
8. 2 packets of Dead Sea mud
9. Bag with a Kevin Durant jersey + a Mario doll
10. Rhinestone mask
11. Detox tea
12. Tax returns
13. Long board with rasta colors
14. Slice of pizza
15. Marriage certificate
16. Ukulele
17. Cat carrier
18. Box full of hair extensions
19. Nintendo 64
20. Bushnell golf rangefinder
21. Dark green wool fedora with feathers and pin
22. Flute
23. Bulletproof vest
24. Flat screen TV
25. A black collapsible wagon
26. Jetpack
27. A green Birkenstock right shoe
28. Harmonica
29. Jamaica slippers
30. French bulldog statues
31. Leaf blower
32. Kids scooter
33. Laundry hamper
34. Fly fishing rod
35. Minnie Mouse light-up ears
36. My brother
37. Butcher knife
38. Tuxedo
39. Feather headband
40. Nuggets and large fries
41. A single dart
42. Emoji lunch box
43. Orange air mattress
44. A bride’s veil
45. Pool cue
46. Pink stuffed animal pig
47. College diploma
48. Pokemon card holder
49. Red cape
50. Forest Green alpaca scarf