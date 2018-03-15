March 15, 2018

Here are the seven weirdest things from Philly Uber’s lost-and-found bin

Hey, did you leave your bulletproof vest or tacos in your ride share?

By Brian Hickey
PhillyVoice Staff
Leave your tacos in the back seat of an Uber?

It’s never a good feeling to realize you lost something in an Uber, but sometimes that pain can be soothed with humor.

Such is the case as the ride-sharing service shares its “Lost and Found Index” from the past 12 months in Philadelphia and beyond.

Sure, it includes a list of the most commonly forgotten items. On that list locally are phones, wallets, keys, clothing, bags, glasses, backpacks, vapes, money and headphones. Many of us can relate to that.

Amid the tidbits in the report from a national perspective is the fact that DuBois in Clearfield County, Pennsylvania, came in as the “most forgetful city in America.” Kudos to you, people of DuBois.

The most forgetful day? September 17, 2017.

It also notes that riders are most likely to lose something between 10 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday.

What many of us can’t relate to are the items on the “Most Unique Items Forgotten in Ubers in Philly” because, well, they’re unique. There are seven items in that collection, so let’s take a look:

7. Eagles gear (including a “foam finger” and Reggie White jersey)

6. Watermelon

5. Tacos

4. Solar Powered Lights

3. Harley Quinn costume

2. Bulletproof vest

1. Ariana Grande Body Mist

In any event, unless that was your watermelon or tacos (probably no longer edible), Uber recommends that anyone who lost stuff pop into the “Your Trips” tab of the app and contact your driver about it through there.

Spokesman Craig Ewer said the list is based on reports from riders, so there’s a good chance they found their way back home.

While not focused locally, here are the Top 50 “most unique (outrageous) items forgotten in Ubers" nationwide:

50 MOST OUTRAGEOUS ITEMS FORGOTTEN IN UBERS

1. Burger King visor

2. Divorce papers

3. Star Wars Encyclopedia

4. Gold grills with diamonds

5. Original, signed Jessie James Decker CD

6. Letter from my boyfriend who is in jail

7. A 1.3-carat-round diamond

8. 2 packets of Dead Sea mud

9. Bag with a Kevin Durant jersey + a Mario doll

10. Rhinestone mask

11. Detox tea

12. Tax returns

13. Long board with rasta colors

14. Slice of pizza

15. Marriage certificate

16. Ukulele

17. Cat carrier

18. Box full of hair extensions

19. Nintendo 64

20. Bushnell golf rangefinder

21. Dark green wool fedora with feathers and pin

22. Flute

23. Bulletproof vest

24. Flat screen TV

25. A black collapsible wagon

26. Jetpack

27. A green Birkenstock right shoe

28. Harmonica

29. Jamaica slippers

30. French bulldog statues

31. Leaf blower

32. Kids scooter

33. Laundry hamper

34. Fly fishing rod

35. Minnie Mouse light-up ears

36. My brother

37. Butcher knife

38. Tuxedo

39. Feather headband

40. Nuggets and large fries

41. A single dart

42. Emoji lunch box

43. Orange air mattress

44. A bride’s veil

45. Pool cue

46. Pink stuffed animal pig

47. College diploma

48. Pokemon card holder

49. Red cape

50. Forest Green alpaca scarf

