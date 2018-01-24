January 24, 2018

Here are the Toys R Us stores closing in the Philly area

New Jersey-based retail chain shuttering 182 locations after filing for bankruptcy

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Shopping
Toys 'R' Us Kristoffer Tripplaar/USA TODAY/SIPA

A logo sign outside of a Toys 'R' Us retail store in Frederick, Maryland on September 23, 2017.

Toys R Us is shuttering 182 of its stores across the United States, and five in the Greater Philadelphia Area are among the casualties.

The company's decision to close 20 percent of its retail locations is part of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization plan, according to USA Today. In a letter to customers Wednesday, CEO David Brandon said in order to stay viable and provide fair prices — both online and in stores – "tough decisions" had to be made.

USA Today has a full list of the stores closing. Here are the five closing in the Philly area:

Pennsylvania

• Horsham — 100 Welsh Road

• Exton - 104 Bartlett Ave.

New Jersey

• Burlington Rt. - 541 & Cadillac Road

• Cherry Hill - 2135 Route 38

Delaware

• Dover - 1061 N. Dupont Highway

This would seem to mean that, at least for now, the stores in South Philly and Northeast Philly have been spared.

The stores on the closing list are expected to shut down between February and April. Remaining stores will still honor customer programs and gift cards, Brandon noted.

The Wayne, New Jersey-based company has been challenged in recent years by online retailers like Amazon and larger chains like Walmart, the Associated Press noted. It filed for bankruptcy in September with $5 billion in debt.

