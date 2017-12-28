December 28, 2017

Here's how (and when) to snag Eagles playoff tickets

The Birds' first playoff game at the Linc in four years will be played on Jan. 13 or Jan. 14

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eagles Raiders Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles prepares to take a snap against the Oakland Raiders during the third quarter of a 19-10 win on Monday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Tickets for the Eagles' divisional round playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field next month will start at $80, the team announced on Thursday.

Interested? Be sure to grab them while you can.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 4 on a first-come, first-served basis. Prices range from $105 to $185 per seat, while standing-room-only tickets will go for $80 a pop. 

Tickets will be limited to four per household.

Having wrapped up the NFC's top seed in an ugly Christmas Day win over the Oakland Raiders, the Eagles have a first-round bye and will play the lowest remaining seed in the divisional round on Saturday, Jan. 13 or Sunday, Jan. 14. The NFL is expected to announce a set date and time in the coming days.

Once they go on sale, tickets can be snagged online at ticketmaster.com or by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000.

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg

Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

andrew@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Ticketmaster Playoffs

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 17 NFL picks
122817DougPederson

Updates

A look back at 20 stories from 2017 – with updates
Haircuts for the homeless

Entertainment

'The Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses' 'The Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses' performs at Kimmel Center
Zelda

Performances

Theater shows to check out in Philly this January
"Les Misérables"

Sponsored

Brandon Brooks: We're not looking for perfect wins, just wins
122717_brooksjohnson_USAT

Rankings

A ranking of Philadelphia's top 5 people named Ben
Ben Simmons Ben Franklin

Escapes

Limited - Belize Reefs, Beach and Jungle

$1069 & up -- Belize Reefs, Beach & Jungle 5-Nts w/Air & Car

 *
Limited - Australia Adventure to Sydney, Darwin & Kakadu

$3999 & up -- Australia Adventure to Sydney, Darwin & Kakadu

 *
Limited - Oahu and Kauai in Hawaii

$939 & up -- 6-Nt. Oahu & Kauai Package Trip w/Air & Hotels

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.