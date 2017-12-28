Here's how (and when) to snag Eagles playoff tickets

Tickets for the Eagles' divisional round playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field next month will start at $80, the team announced on Thursday.

Interested? Be sure to grab them while you can.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 4 on a first-come, first-served basis. Prices range from $105 to $185 per seat, while standing-room-only tickets will go for $80 a pop.

Tickets will be limited to four per household.



Having wrapped up the NFC's top seed in an ugly Christmas Day win over the Oakland Raiders, the Eagles have a first-round bye and will play the lowest remaining seed in the divisional round on Saturday, Jan. 13 or Sunday, Jan. 14. The NFL is expected to announce a set date and time in the coming days.

Once they go on sale, tickets can be snagged online at ticketmaster.com or by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000.