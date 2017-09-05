Food and Drink Promotions
September 05, 2017

Here's how to get free Chick-fil-A breakfast in September

By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

Who wouldn't want some free fast-food in the morning?

Chick-fil-A served up the opportunity this month with a free breakfast giveaway.

You'll have to download the Chick-fil-A App and have a Chick-fil-A One account (or create one) to get it. Then, place a mobile order on the app or scan the "My Card" QR code. You'll have to choose between a chicken biscuit, egg white grill or hash brown scramble bowl, according to a press release.

The offer started on Aug. 31 and ends Sept. 30, and it's only available during breakfast hours at participating locations.

More information on the promotion is available here.



