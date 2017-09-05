Here's how to get free Chick-fil-A breakfast in September

September 05, 2017
Who wouldn't want some free fast-food in the morning?
Chick-fil-A served up the opportunity this month with a free breakfast giveaway.
You'll have to download the Chick-fil-A App and have a Chick-fil-A One account (or create one) to get it. Then, place a mobile order on the app or scan the "My Card" QR code. You'll have to choose between a chicken biscuit, egg white grill or hash brown scramble bowl, according to a press release.
Breakfast is better when it's free. Download the Chick-fil-A One App by 9/30 to get one of the below entrees on us. pic.twitter.com/vNfvGLKIrV— Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) August 31, 2017
The offer started on Aug. 31 and ends Sept. 30, and it's only available during breakfast hours at participating locations.
More information on the promotion is available here.