February 16, 2018

Here's how to relive Eagles' Super Bowl run from beginning to end

NFL Films and Cinedigm to release commemorative film on team's first title March 6

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Lurie, Wentz and Foles Super Bowl celebration John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (right) celebrates with Eagles quarterback Nick Foles after defeating the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Fans interested in reliving the Eagles' wild championship season will get their chance to do just that in a few weeks.

A commemorative video on the Eagles' run to their first-ever Super Bowl title is set to be released on March 6.

Fans will be able to buy it in Blu-Ray Combo Pack ($34.93), DVD ($24.99) or Digital HD ($12.99) format, and it can be pre-ordered now on iTunes.

The film will be produced by the NFL, entertainment company Cinedigm and NFL Films, which is based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

"Relive the Eagles’ defensive stand against the Atlanta Falcons, the dominating win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship Game, and the unforgettable victory over the Patriots, a rematch 13 years in the making for the Eagles and their fans," a press release from Cinedigm states.

The film will cover the Eagles' 13-win regular season and playoff run from beginning to end, showing the heart and grit of a team picked by Las Vegas oddsmakers to lose each of its three playoff games, the release states.

It also includes a number of bonus features on all formats and some others that will only be available on the Blue Ray Combo Pack and through iTunes Extras.

