Free Food Waffles
waffle Waffatopia/Peter Breslow Consulting & PR

Waffles.

August 24, 2017

Here's how to score free waffles in Philly today, National Waffle Day

Free Food Waffles Philadelphia Breakfast Food Trucks Giveaways Brunch Philabundance
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

In the almanac of random holidays, today is National Waffle Day. That means that it’s perfectly acceptable to get your fix and treat yourself to a Thursday brunch that’ll leave you feeling particularly Belgian for the day.

If, however, you don’t exactly have the time or the means to devote yourself to the “holiday,” you can also grab waffles at two Center City locations quickly and for free.

Waffatopia, a Conshohocken-based shop specializing in caramelized Belgian waffles, will roll its “Waffamobile” out to two locations. 

This morning, at 17th & JFK streets outside Suburban Station, it will pop up during morning commute hours until supplies last.

At noon, head to Rittenhouse Square until 2 p.m., where the Waffamobile will make its return.

The giveaway will also expand outside of the city. Waffatopia co-founders Andrea and Brian Polizzi will also offer one free waffle to every customer who shows up to their Conshohocken facility at 1050 Colwell Lane, tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 25, from 3 to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The giveaway is occurring in conjunction with a donation to Philabundance, one of the area’s largest hunger relief organizations. Waffatopia will donate one pound of waffles to Philabundance for every box of waffles purchased on their site between now and Saturday, Aug. 26, at midnight.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

AP_17236019408384.jpg

Rhys Hoskins asks unselfish question, then annihilates baseball, continues setting Phillies records

Social Media

Frank Rizzo

Italian Market Facebook apologizes to Helen Gym after posting emotional call for resignation

Free Food

waffle

Here's how to score free waffles in Philly today, National Waffle Day

Military

Raven Rock

Here's the gigantic, not-so-secret Pennsylvania bunker 'where nuclear war in the U.S. would begin'

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.