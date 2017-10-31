Here's how to get a fancy cheesesteak for free on National Sandwich Day

National Sandwich Day is Friday, Nov. 3, and SOMO on Main Street in Manayunk is celebrating.

The restaurant-bar will be giving away its new FOMO cheesesteaks for free from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., while supplies last.

So, what's the FOMO cheesesteak?

Chef Eric Hall's creation is made with bite-sized chunks of filet mignon tips, a drizzle of triple cream brie, caramelized onion jam, oyster mushrooms braised in black truffle butter and baby arugula adorned with homemade malt vinegar and molasses steak sauce, served on a crunchy butter-toasted Baker Street Bakery baguette.

And in case you don't know, FOMO is an acronym for the phrase "fear of missing out."



"When diners bite into this mouthwatering, rather hefty sandwich, they won’t be missing a thing," explains a press release on how the sandwich got its name.

If you do miss out on the National Sandwich Day deal, all is not lost.

The FOMO Cheesesteak, served with a side of fries, will be available at SOMO daily for $15. During happy hour, the price will drop to $10.

Free FOMO Cheesesteak

Friday, Nov. 3

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Free

SOMO Manayunk

4311 Main St., Manayunk, PA

