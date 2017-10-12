Here's how you can get a $31 tattoo on Friday the 13th

Some people are superstitious.

That’s how a Friday that happens to fall on the 13th day of any given month has become a chronological totem for bad luck at least once, and up to three times, a year.

Let’s not waste time delving into how triskaidekaphobia may date back to medieval times. (If you’re so inclined, this link will sate those urges.)

This post is about how Friday, October 13, 2017 marks a day of good luck for those who wish to get a tattoo at a bargain price.

Courtesy of East Falls’ Frequency Tattoo – where, full disclosure, I’ve gotten two tattoos from the talented John Howie – customers can show up between noon and 8 p.m.

There, they can choose between nearly 60 options and get one inked on their arms or legs for just $31. (The shop at 4038 Ridge Ave. has made the offer every Friday the 13th since the shop opened in 2014.

"It's been a tattoo gimmick forever," he conceded.

To be sure, Frequency is not alone in this approach, so check in with your favorite tattoo shops before Friday to see if they're offering similar deals.

Though a gimmick, it's one that's bound to draw a crowd, so here's some advice for those of you thinking about participating:

“Walk-ins only,” reads the shop’s Instagram post about the flash sale. “It gets busy, so don’t wait all day.”



