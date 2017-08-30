Here's how you can win free Eagles tickets on Instagram

Football season is upon us. And lo and behold, I present to you an opportunity to score free Eagles tickets.

NRG Energy is holding a social media contest called "Where in the world is Carson Wentz?" Basically, you post a photo to Instagram with a cutout face of the Birds' quarterback, and you're entered into a chance to win a pair of tickets to a game this upcoming season.

Here are the rules, via NRG Energy:

• Take a picture with your Carson Wentz game face. The more creative you are, the better the picture! • Post your picture to Instagram and tag it by using @pick_NRG and the hashtags #PowerPhilly and #WheresWentzSweeps before September 15th, 2017. • You can post as many pictures as you want for more entries! • Follow @pick_NRG on Instagram.

Now, you may be thinking, "Where in the gosh darn heck am I going to find myself a cutout of Eagles savior and beautiful football man Carson Wentz?" Answers, I have! NRG has a printable version here, and the company will be handing them out at the following Philadelphia locations on the following dates:

• Wednesday, Aug. 30 – Reading Terminal Market (Center Court seating area) from noon-1 p.m.

• Thursday, Aug. 31 – Rittenhouse Square (With a special guest appearance by mascot Swoop) from noon-1 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 1 – Dilworth Park/City Hall from noon-1 p.m.

You're welcome. Good luck.