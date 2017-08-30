Eagles Contests
Behold, beautiful football man Carson Wentz.

August 30, 2017

Here's how you can win free Eagles tickets on Instagram

By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

Football season is upon us. And lo and behold, I present to you an opportunity to score free Eagles tickets.

NRG Energy is holding a social media contest called "Where in the world is Carson Wentz?" Basically, you post a photo to Instagram with a cutout face of the Birds' quarterback, and you're entered into a chance to win a pair of tickets to a game this upcoming season.

Here are the rules, via NRG Energy:

• Take a picture with your Carson Wentz game face. The more creative you are, the better the picture!

• Post your picture to Instagram and tag it by using @pick_NRG and the hashtags #PowerPhilly and #WheresWentzSweeps before September 15th, 2017.

• You can post as many pictures as you want for more entries!

• Follow @pick_NRG on Instagram.

Now, you may be thinking, "Where in the gosh darn heck am I going to find myself a cutout of Eagles savior and beautiful football man Carson Wentz?" Answers, I have! NRG has a printable version here, and the company will be handing them out at the following Philadelphia locations on the following dates:

• Wednesday, Aug. 30 – Reading Terminal Market (Center Court seating area) from noon-1 p.m.

• Thursday, Aug. 31 – Rittenhouse Square (With a special guest appearance by mascot Swoop) from noon-1 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 1 – Dilworth Park/City Hall from noon-1 p.m.

You're welcome. Good luck.

