Here's what Beyoncé's Philadelphia-baked birthday cake looked like

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter celebrated turning the big 3-6 over the weekend and rang in the occasion with none other than a Philadelphia-baked birthday cake fit for the star.

Fishtown's Cake Life Bake Shop took to Facebook late Monday to share the fruits of their labor as Queen Bey rang in her birthday, the day after Made in America, the two-day music festival held along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway that's curated by husband Jay-Z.

Lily Fischer, the bakery's co-owner, told Philadelphia magazine that they got a mysterious order for a black and yellow cake with a geode theme to be delivered to the festival and had to do a bit of investigative work to find the request came from Beyoncé's team.

The end result? A three-tier, honey lavender-flavored cake with a golden crown that pays tribute to Beyoncé's pregnant Grammy performances back in February. The cake was created by the shop's Rebecca Craig.

Fischer wouldn't divulge just how much Beyoncé's team shelled out for the extravagant dessert but said it cost a "pretty penny."

Cake Life Bake Shop shared additional photos Tuesday that showed a few edible bees buzzing around the dessert, a hat tip to the star's "beyhive."

While she didn't perform, Jay-Z did get the audience to belt out "happy birthday" in her honor.