Here's what New Jersey's 'Island of Hope' quarter looks like

The U.S. Mint introduced the latest coin in its "American the Beautiful Quarters Program on Wednesday, one that pays homage to New Jersey and historic Ellis Island.

The "tails" side of the coin shows an immigrant family arriving at Ellis Island as the island's hospital building, which is on its New Jersey side, is featured in the background.

U.S. Mint/Courtesy New Jersey's “Island of Hope” quarter was introduced by the U.S. Mint on Thursday, Aug. 30.

Ellis Island belongs to both New York and New Jersey, as decided in a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 1998.

About 12 million immigrants arrived at Ellis Island between 1892 to 1954, anew in the U.S.

“This new coin not only honors the unique history of the largest and most active immigration station in the United States, but also the spirit and determination of the millions of people seeking a better life in America,” Todd Baldau, senior advisor to the Acting Deputy Director of the U.S. Mint, said in a statement.

Baldau told NJ.com that the coin also speaks to the "role that New Jersey played in the growth of our country."

The coin is the 39th release in the 12-year program that gives nod to 56 national parks and sites.