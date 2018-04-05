Here’s what newlyweds need to know about health insurance

April 05, 2018
Are you getting ready to say “I do?” Congratulations! As you prepare for the big day, be sure to make some time to sit down with your partner and determine how marriage is going to impact your health care coverage as a couple.
Getting married is considered a “qualifying life event.” In health insurance terms, it means you can enroll in a new health plan or make changes to your existing health plan outside of Open Enrollment Period. That includes adding your new loved one (or loved ones) to your current health plan.
So, if you were married in the last 60 days or are planning to say “I do” in the next few months, now may be a good time to see if making a change would help you save money or provide one of you with a health plan that better meets your, and your new spouse’s, needs.
If you are currently enrolled in a health insurance plan, gather together the pricing and statements of benefits and consider the following scenarios:
Want to learn more about a specific qualifying event for health insurance? Check out our guide to events and timelines.
Interested in learning about individual and family plans available through Independence Blue Cross? Compare our plans now.
This article was originally published on IBX Insights.
As SVP and Chief Marketing Executive at Independence Blue Cross, Paula Sunshine is accountable for the Individual Under-65 market segment. In this capacity, she is directly responsible for developing and executing all direct-to-consumer marketing and sales capabilities. In addition, Ms. Sunshine is accountable for insuring the delivery of market-competitive products and pricing as well as operational readiness for the Consumer market.