Here's what tickets to the Eagles' NFC Championship game will set you back

The Eagles sit just one win away from their first Super Bowl appearance since 2005, thanks to an exhilarating victory against the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday.

If you're hoping to grab a seat at the NFC Championship game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, you might try to snag one of the limited number of tickets that will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Otherwise, be prepared to pay – hand over fist. Ticket prices on the secondary market will not come cheap.

As of Monday afternoon, the least expensive tickets on StubHub were listed at $370 apiece. But those tickets only get you into the stadium. The cheapest seats – a pair of tickets in section 217 – were listed at $380 apiece.



And if you're looking to take in the game from the best sightlines, prepare to spend several thousand dollars.

The asking price for club level seats ranged from $775 to more than $5,000. Lower level sideline seats started at $628 and topped out at $5,500 for a first row ticket near the 50-yard line.

Tickets in Section 101 – situated at the 50-yard line behind the Eagles' bench – were listed for at least $1,043. That price only increased with closer proximity to the field. Tickets in the first 10 rows were listed no cheaper than $1,998.

Of course tickets are also listed on Craigslist, though prospective buyers should be wary of purchasing fake tickets. And at CheapSeatsOnline.com, even tickets to a catered tailgate party are being sold for $54.

The prices are steep, but what did you expect in a city starving for an Eagles championship?

The Eagles haven't hosted an NFC Championship game since 2005, when they snapped a string of three straight NFC Championship losses to advance to their second Super Bowl.

At the time, Andy Reid roamed the sidelines and Donovan McNabb's reputation remained untarnished by vomit, DUIs and allegations of sexual misconduct.

By contrast, tickets to Sunday afternoon's AFC Championship game, pitting the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots against the Jacksonville Jaguars, generally are a less expensive purchase.

After all, this marks the seventh AFC Championship game the Patriots have hosted under coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady. And they are 5-1.

The cheapest ticket into Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, the Patriot's home field with a capacity of 66,829, was listed on StubHub at $370 – the same as in Philly. The difference? The ticket in New England gets the fan a seat. (No standing room only tickets were listed).

The least expensive sideline tickets were listed for $555 each, more than $200 cheaper than in Philly. The most expensive sideline seats – first-row tickets behind the Jaguars' bench near the 45-yard line – were listed at $3,497.

But if you want to watch a game in comfort, it will cost you more in New England. Club tickets to Gillette Stadium were more expensive than those at the Linc. It will cost at least $1,275 to get a club seat to the Pats' game – $500 more than in Philly.

For what it's worth, weather conditions are expected to be similar for each game.

The National Weather Service forecasts a high of 53 degrees in Philadelphia, with partly sunny skies. At night, the temperature will dip as low as 40 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

In Foxborough, temperatures are forecast to hit 49 degrees with mostly sunny skies during the day, when the Pats will play.