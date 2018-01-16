Here's when Philly's new dance club with a ball pit is opening

The upcoming Philly bar and dance club with a ball pit, an idea I previously endorsed with a hearty "heck yeah," has an opening date.

Michael Klein was the first to report that Concourse Dance Bar, at 1635 Market St., will first welcome customers on Friday, Feb. 2. According to the bar's website, an invite-only party will take place from 7-9 p.m. It will be open to the public after that, with a $5 cover for entry.

The website confirms reports that said Avram Hornik of FCM Hospitality planned on converting the underground space, previously the OTB Turf Club, into an interesting combination of dated children's play places and adult entertainment.

Per the website, which reads like the Tinder profile of a Manyunk frat bro who works an office job in a Center City high-rise but also owns some Vampire Weekend vinyls:

Imagine a nightclub and a dive bar had a baby...that's us. So rather than defining ourselves as one or the other, we chose “dance bar.” We answer the question, "where can I go dancing without all the fuss?" We don't take ourselves too seriously here and neither should you. ... We have a bumpin' sound system that will shake your bones and a state of the art light system to get you in the groove. When you need a break from dancing you can jump into our ball pit and just chill on a unicorn float. That's a little preview of what we offer but we've got more, we just don't want to ruin all the surprises.

The website says it'll be open Friday and Saturday nights from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. It's still unclear if Mr. Hornik incorporated any of my ideas for the club. Adam, if you're reading this, and you did, please email me to arrange payment.