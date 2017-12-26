Here's where to recycle your Christmas tree in Philly

Planning on trashing that lavishly decorated Christmas tree in the coming weeks? The City of Philadelphia kindly asks that you recycle it, instead.

Because trees cannot be recycled curbside, the city's Streets Department will offer six drop-off sites for residents from Tuesday, Jan. 2 to Saturday, Jan. 13. All locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., officials said.

Residents may drop off their trees at: 3901 N. Delaware Ave. in Port Richmond; 5100 Grays Ave. in Kingsessing; 2601 West Glenwood Ave. in Strawberry Mansion; 3033 South 63rd St. in Southwest Philly; Domino Lane and Umbria Street in Roxborough; and State Road and Ashburner Street in Northeast Philly.

There will also be 23 different drop-off sites throughout the city from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 6 and Jan. 13, officials said. A list of those locations can be found here.

More information on the program can be found here.