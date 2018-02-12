February 12, 2018

Here's where to buy tickets to Disney World, post price-hike

Disney just upped its prices – again

By PhillyVoice Staff
Disney World Vacations
Magic Kingdom Disney World Orlando Florida Jeff Douglass/For PhillyVoice

Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World.

If you are going to Walt Disney World or Disneyland in 2018, the time to buy tickets is right now – and not from Disney World.

Disney World officially increased their ticket prices as of yesterday, which affected single-day park tickets, multi-day park tickets and annual passes. This doesn’t mean you are out of luck and have to buy the tickets at the new prices. However, it does mean you need to act fast. 

Discounted Walt Disney World Tickets

There are a few reputable ticket resellers that you can still purchase 2017-priced multi-day park passes while supplies last. These resellers are typically selling tickets cheaper than if you are buying direct through Disney, unless you buy a package direct from Disney. All of the tickets can be connected to your account through My Disney Experience and used with a MagicBand. Here they are:

Park Savers and Undercover Tourist

*Pro Tip: An additional discount code can often be found via a quick Google search for “Park Savers Discount Code” which can save another couple of dollars per ticket.

Example Cost Savings

If you are able to purchase park passes remaining with the 2017 price points from either of the resellers listed you can save a decent amount.

Pass from Disney World for 4-Day Park Hopper Pass (Adult): $484.58 w/tax

Pass from Park Savers for 4-Day Park Hopper Pass (Adult): $428.00 w/tax

Cost savings of $56.58

Pass from Disney World for 5-Day Park Hopper Pass (Adult): $500.55 w/tax

Pass from Park Savers for 5-Day Park Hopper Pass (Adult): $445.00 w/tax

Cost savings of $55.55

Disney World vacations aren’t cheap. With every price increase comes the wave of critics blasting Disney World as no longer a trip for middle-class families. The criticism may well be true, but one thing is for certain and that is that there are ways to do Disney for less and taking advantage of discounted tickets is one of those ways which is not to be missed.

