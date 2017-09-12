Historic Houses of Fairmount Park to host CiderFest

This fall, sip on a variety of crisp and sweet ciders in Fairmount Park during CiderFest. The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 30, in the six Historic Houses of Fairmount Park.

Tickets to the afternoon event include a souvenir tasting cup to use for unlimited cider samples, free house-to-house transportation, an abbreviated self-guided tour of each historic house and live music.



Tickets are $40 per person. When purchasing, choose which house to use as your starting point.

Cedar Grove, Laurel Hill, Lemon Hill, Mount Pleasant, Historic Strawberry Mansion and Woodford are some of the best-preserved examples of 18th- and 19th-century early American architecture.



CiderFest will run from noon to 4 p.m. To see all six houses, it's recommended to arrive at 11:45 a.m. and spend about 25 minutes at each house.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Noon to 4 p.m. | $40 per person

Historic Houses of Fairmount Park