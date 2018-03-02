March 02, 2018

Hockey fans: Here's how to get a free Chipotle burrito today

As if you needed another reason to rock your Flyers jersey on casual Friday

By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff
Stock_Carroll - Chipotle on Walnut Street Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Chipotle on Walnut Street in Center City.

With Philadelphia flirting with first place in the Metropolitan Division, it's not like you needed another reason to rock your Flyers jersey on casual Friday.

Chipotle has another incentive. The chain is offering a buy one, get one free deal for burritos, bowls, salads and orders of tacos on Friday, March 2, from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

All you have to do is wear your favorite hockey jersey to take advantage. The deal is in honor of the USA women's hockey team winning gold at the Winter Olympics.

The deal is only available to those wearing a jersey, and it can't be combined with any other coupon, promotion or special offer.

