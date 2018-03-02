Hockey fans: Here's how to get a free Chipotle burrito today

With Philadelphia flirting with first place in the Metropolitan Division, it's not like you needed another reason to rock your Flyers jersey on casual Friday.

Chipotle has another incentive. The chain is offering a buy one, get one free deal for burritos, bowls, salads and orders of tacos on Friday, March 2, from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

All you have to do is wear your favorite hockey jersey to take advantage. The deal is in honor of the USA women's hockey team winning gold at the Winter Olympics.

The deal is only available to those wearing a jersey, and it can't be combined with any other coupon, promotion or special offer.